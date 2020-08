Francisca Eloide Lima Chaves is from the Borari indigenous people and leads a fire brigade in the Brazilian Amazon, Alter de Chao, Brazil, 5 August 2020. EFE/EPA/BOMBERO PARÁ

Francisca Eloide Lima Chaves is from the Borari indigenous people and leads a fire brigade in the Brazilian Amazon.

She heads a group of volunteers protecting the region of Alter do Chao on the banks of the Tapajós River in the state of Pará from the threat of wildfires.