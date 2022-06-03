A photo provided by Arbio Peru of a shihuahuaco. That towering, slow-growing, reddish-barked giant tree found in the Peruvian Amazon is on the verge of extinction from indiscriminate logging and high international demand for its hard, dense wood. EFE/ Gianella Espinosa/ Courtesy Arbio Peru

The towering, slow-growing, reddish-barked shihuahuaco, a giant tree found in the Peruvian Amazon, is on the verge of extinction from indiscriminate logging and high international demand for its hard, dense wood.

In Peru alone, estimates are that an average of 504 of these trees are being felled daily and that 80 percent of that activity is occurring in Madre de Dios, a rainforest-clad southeastern department that is regarded as the country's biodiversity capital.

Tatiana Espinosa, a forestry engineer and director of the Arbio organization, which since 2010 has sought to protect more than 900 hectares (3.5 square miles) of Amazon rainforest in Madre de Dios' Las Piedras River basin, provided those figures to Efe.

She noted the rate of destruction has skyrocketed over the past three years, recalling that 74 of these so-called "grandfathers of the Amazon" were felled per day in 2019.

