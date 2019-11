A Borneo orangutan (Pongo pygmaeus) stands on the river bank as haze from the forest fires blanket the area in Salat island, outskirts of Palangkaraya, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia, Sep. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/FULLY HANDOKO

The fight against the climate crisis in Indonesia is being hampered by devastating fires that are threatening the biodiversity of its forests, making the world’s fourth most populated country one of the planet’s worst emitters of greenhouse gases.

This year, the blazes have destroyed 857,000 hectares of land during the dry season, and 709 million tons of greenhouse gases were emitted, according to data from the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service. EFE-EPA