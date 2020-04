Indonesia, the country with the largest number of Muslims in the world, is preparing to begin Ramadan on Friday with travel bans and online prayers in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has already left 635 dead in the country.

The Indonesian archipelago, with a population of 267 million, records a massive yearly exodus between its islands throughout the Muslim holy month that culminates in the celebration of Eid al Fitr, which marks the end of the fast. This year it will end on May 23.