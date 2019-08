Indonesian President Joko Widodo (2-L), Vice President Jusuf Kalla (2-R) and their wives Iriana (L) and Mufidah Kalla (R), all wear traditional costumes during a flag raising ceremony to mark the 74th Independence Day at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, 17 August 2019. EFE/EPA/MAST IRHAM

Dancers perform the 'Rapaii Geleng' an traditional Aceh dance, during the Indonesian Independence day celebration in Blang Pidie, Indonesia, 17 August 2019. EFE/EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Balinese people fly kites during a kite festival held to celebrate Indonesian Independence Day in Bali, Indonesia, 17 August 2019. EFE/EPA/MADE NAGI

Indonesian participants climb greased poles to collect presents at a pole race during celebrations to mark the 74th anniversary of Indonesia's independence at the Jaya Ancol Dream Park in Jakarta, Indonesia, 17 August 2019. EFE/EPA/BAGUS INDAHONO

Indonesian participants waves the Indonesia's nation flag after climbing a greased pole to collect presents at a pole race during celebrations to mark the 74th anniversary of Indonesia's independence at the Jaya Ancol Dream Park in Jakarta, Indonesia, 17 August 2019. EFE/EPA/BAGUS INDAHONO

A horse with a mane decorated with red and white ribbons participates in a flag raising ceremony to mark the 74th Independence Day at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, 17 August 2019. EFE/EPA/MAST IRHAM

