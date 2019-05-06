ndonesian Muslim women perform an evening prayer on the night before the start of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Baiturrahman Mosque, Banda Aceh, Indonesia, May 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

An image taken with a slow shutter speed shows Indonesian Muslim women performing an evening prayer, the night before the start of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Hundreds of Indonesian students perform afternoon prayers on the first day of Ramadan at the Ar-Raudhatul Hasanah Islamic boarding school in Medan, Indonesia, May 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/DEDI SINUHAJI

Indonesian students read the Koran on the first day of Ramadan at the Ar-Raudhatul Hasanah Islamic boarding school in Medan, Indonesia, May 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/DEDI SINUHAJI

Indonesian students sit in circles as they read the Koran on the first day of Ramadan at the Ar-Raudhatul Hasanah Islamic boarding school in Medan, Indonesia, May 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/DEDI SINUHAJI

More than 230 million Muslims in Indonesia, the country with the world's largest Muslim population, on Monday marked the start of the holy month of Ramadan, during which they must refrain from eating, drinking or having sex during daylight hours.

Indonesian religious authorities confirmed Sunday night the beginning of the fasting period after observing the position of the moon that, according to Islamic tradition, gives way to the ninth month of the Muslim calendar.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Sunday attended a mosque in Bogor, south of Jakarta, during post-sunset prayers to welcome the sacred period by promoting introspection and solidarity, according to a statement from the ministry of religious affairs.

Widodo took to social media to send a message that during the fasting period one must refrain from worldly desires and feel the limitations of the poor.

In Jakarta, most restaurants and street food stalls keep their front side covered during daytime hours while alcohol may not be sold in most places.

At sunset, Indonesians gather to break the fast together in a ritual known as "Iftar."

The night before the beginning of Ramadan, Indonesians traditionally visit the graves of deceased family members, offering flowers and carrying out purification rites in the rivers.

Around 88 percent of Indonesia's more than 265 million inhabitants practice Islam, with a majority of them adhering to a moderate interpretation of its precepts. There are also several significant religious minorities present in the archipelago.

