Indonesia, the country with the world's largest Muslim population, was on Friday preparing for the upcoming celebrations to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan, amid concerns over a spike in the number of new coronavirus cases and little regard for social distancing norms in some cities.

Ahead of Saturday, the last day of Ramadan, authorities had already banned citizens from traveling home to celebrate the festival at except in special cases, and have urged them to maintain social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus, which has so far infected over 20,700 people and killed 1,326 in the country. EFE-EPA

grc-sh/ia/jt