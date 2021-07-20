An Indonesian man arranges pieces of meat before being distributed during Eid al-Adha celebrations in Depok, West Java, Indonesia, 20 July 2021. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

A member of the military gives directions for physical distancing before Eid Al-Adha prayers amid the COVID-19 pandemic at Al-Mashun Grand Mosque, in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, 20 July 2021. EPA-EFE/DEDI SINUHAJI

Indonesia, the country with the largest Muslim population in the world, celebrates Eid al-Adha or ‘festival of sacrifice’ from Tuesday, with restrictions to mitigate the country's current devastating wave of Covid-19.

The authorities have only authorized prayers in mosques in low-risk areas, while the rest will remain closed, including Jakarta’s Istiqlal Grand Mosque, the largest in Southeast Asia, given the situation on the island of Java where 147 of the 270 million inhabitants of the country live.

Other religious acts linked to this celebration have also been prohibited, such as the mass congregations for the traditional sacrifice of an animal, which marks the end of the annual pilgrimage to Mecca.

Indonesia has become the epicenter of the pandemic in Asia by number of daily infections, and is only surpassed globally by the United Kingdom, amid a wave of Covid-19 that is devastating almost all of Southeast Asia.