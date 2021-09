Hazara refugees who have been waiting for resettlement to the third country, pray inside a musalla or prayer room at a former military building converted as a temporary shelter for refugee in Jakarta, Indonesia, 07 September 2021 (issued 13 September 2021). EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

A Hazara refugee boy rides a bike as reflected on the glass window at a former military building converted as a temporary shelter for refugee in Jakarta, Indonesia, 09 September 2021 (issued 13 September 2021). EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Hazara refugees walk out of the door at a former military building converted as a temporary shelter for refugee in Jakarta, Indonesia, 07 September 2021 (issued 13 September 2021). EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

A Hazara refugee who has been waiting for resettlement to the third country for years, uses a portable light as he reads inside a tent at a former military building converted as a temporary shelter for refugee in Jakarta, Indonesia, 07 September 2021 (issued 13 September 2021). EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Hazara refugees gather for a prayer outside of a musalla or prayer room at a former military facility converted as a temporary shelter for refugee in Jakarta, Indonesia, 07 September 2021 (issued 13 September 2021). EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Living in an Indonesian refugee camp since 2013, dozens of Afghans and Pakistanis of the persecuted Muslim Hazara ethnic minority group watch the years pass, waiting for resettlement to a third country.

The Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan has exacerbated unease and fear of further repression among these primarily Shia refugees from the region. EFE

