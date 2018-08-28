Indonesia's Jonatan Christie competes in a gold medal match against Taiwan's Chou Tienchen in the men's singles Badminton event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Taiwan's Chou Tienchen competes in a gold medal match against Indonesia's Jonatan Christie in the men's singles Badminton event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Indonesia's Jonatan Christie reacts in a gold medal match against Taiwan's Chou Tienchen in the men's singles Badminton event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Indonesian shuttler Jonatan Christie beat world number six Chou Tien Chen of Taipei 2-1 on Tuesday in the Men's Single badminton to win gold at the 2018 Asian Games.

Christie, ranked 15 in the world, beat Chou in three sets with a score of 21-18, 20-22, 21-15.

He had earlier in the day defeated Japan's Kenta Nishimoto 21-15, 12-21, 21-19, while Chou had beaten Indonesian Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 16-21, 23-21, 21-17 to make it into the finals.

The 20-year-old Jonatan, known to his fans as Jojo, has been the star attraction at Istora Gelora Bung Karno, Senayan, especially among female fans.

"Jojo can... Jojo can... Jojo can..." the crowd shouted, each time he played a critical point or launched an offense, according to the Asian Games website.

Jojo's victory means Indonesia has now won a total of 23 golds out of 70 total medals at the Games.