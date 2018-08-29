Sugianto Sugianto of Indonesia in action in the men's single final of Padepokan Pencak Silat event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Abad Almohaidib of the Philippines in action in the men's single final of Padepokan Pencak Silat event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA/BAGUS INDAHONO

(L-R) Medalists Ilyas Sadara of Thailand (silver), Sugianto Sugianto of Indonesia (gold) and Abad Almohaidib of the Philippines (bronze) stand on the podium during award ceremony for the men's single's final of Padepokan Pencak Silat event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Indonesia's dominance in the homegrown martial art pencak silat events continued with Sugianto Sugianto taking the gold with 471 points in the men's single final on Wednesday at the 2018 Asian Games.

Thailand's Ilyas Sadara took the silver with 460 points, and Almohaidib Abad of Philippines won the bronze with 455 points.

Indonesia has dominated pencak silat competitions throughout the Jakarta games, winning 11 gold medals and one bronze.

The traditional Indonesian martial arts form was making its first appearance at the Asian Games this year.

Indonesia's medal tally now stands at 72, including 24 golds, 19 silvers, and 29 bronzes.