Indonesia's Ayu Sidan Wilantari and Ni Made Dwiyanti scored 574 points to take the gold in the pencak silat women's doubles at the 2018 Asian Games on Wednesday.
Thailand's Saowanee Chanthamunee and Oraya Choosuwan won silver, while Malaysia's Nor Hamizah Abu Hassan and Nur Syazreen A Malik took bronze in the homegrown Indonesian martial art discipline.
Sugianto Sugianto of Indonesia had earlier taken the gold after winning pencak silat men's singles final.
Indonesia stands at number four at the Jakarta games with 27 gold medals with a total haul of 82, while China leads the way with 212, including 99 golds.