Ni Made Dwiyanti (L) and Ayu Sidan Wilantari (R) of Indonesia in action during the women double's final Padepokan Pencak Silat event at the 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Oraya Choosuwan (L) and Saowanee Chanthamunee (R) of Thailand in action during the women double's final Padepokan Pencak Silat event at the 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Simran (L) and Sonia (R) of India in action during the women double's final Padepokan Pencak Silat event at the 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Nur Syazreen A Malik (L) and Nor Hamizah Abu Hassan (R) of Malaysia win the bronze medal in the women's double Padepokan Pencak Silat event at the 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Saowanee Chanthamunee (L) and Oraya Choosuwan (R) of Thailand win the silver medal in the women's double Padepokan Pencak Silat event at the 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Ayu Sidan Wilantari (L) and Ni Made Dwiyanti (R) of Indonesia win the gold medal in the women's double Padepokan Pencak Silat event at the 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Indonesia's Ayu Sidan Wilantari and Ni Made Dwiyanti scored 574 points to take the gold in the pencak silat women's doubles at the 2018 Asian Games on Wednesday.

Thailand's Saowanee Chanthamunee and Oraya Choosuwan won silver, while Malaysia's Nor Hamizah Abu Hassan and Nur Syazreen A Malik took bronze in the homegrown Indonesian martial art discipline.

Sugianto Sugianto of Indonesia had earlier taken the gold after winning pencak silat men's singles final.

Indonesia stands at number four at the Jakarta games with 27 gold medals with a total haul of 82, while China leads the way with 212, including 99 golds.