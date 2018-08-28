Indonesian players Fajar Alfian (L) and Muhammad Rian Ardianto (R) celebrate on the podium after winning the silver medal in the men's Badminton doubles final at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Indonesia's Marcus Gideon and Kevin Sukamuljo, took home the gold in the men's doubles after defeating their compatriots 24-22 in three sets on Tuesday.

The duo, popularly known as the minions, defeated Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto 13-21, 21-18, 24-22 in a closely-fought match.

With their flat and fast shots, Fajar and Rian had sealed the first set in just 13 minutes.

Gideon and Sukamuljo lagged behind in the second set 4-7 but caught up quickly to draw level at 9-9.

They won the second set 21-18 after Fajar's shot landed out of court.

In the rubber set, Alfian and Ardianto secured a 17-12 advantage, but the minions equalized at 19-19.

Fajar and Rian got back in the lead with 20-19 but failed to score the match point.

The bronze medals were won by Taipei and China.

Host Indonesia is currently placed in fourth position with a total of 24 golds at the Jakarta Games.