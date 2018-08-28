Indonesia's Marcus Gideon and Kevin Sukamuljo, took home the gold in the men's doubles after defeating their compatriots 24-22 in three sets on Tuesday.
The duo, popularly known as the minions, defeated Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto 13-21, 21-18, 24-22 in a closely-fought match.
With their flat and fast shots, Fajar and Rian had sealed the first set in just 13 minutes.
Gideon and Sukamuljo lagged behind in the second set 4-7 but caught up quickly to draw level at 9-9.
They won the second set 21-18 after Fajar's shot landed out of court.
In the rubber set, Alfian and Ardianto secured a 17-12 advantage, but the minions equalized at 19-19.
Fajar and Rian got back in the lead with 20-19 but failed to score the match point.
The bronze medals were won by Taipei and China.
Host Indonesia is currently placed in fourth position with a total of 24 golds at the Jakarta Games.