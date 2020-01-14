Workers on the outskirts the Indonesian capital city Jakarta are preparing traditional Chinese candles for the Lunar New Year, which is known locally as Imlek and will be held this year on 25 January.
A visual story by EPA's Adi Weda.
Indonesian workers prepare candles at a traditional Chinese candle maker for the upcoming Lunar New Year in Tangerang, Indonesia, 14 January 2020. The Chinese Lunar New Year, known here as Imlek, is only two weeks away. The whole city is getting decked out to celebrate the event on 25 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ADI WEDA
