Indonesian workers prepare candles at a traditional Chinese candle maker for the upcoming Lunar New Year in Tangerang, Indonesia, 14 January 2020. The Chinese Lunar New Year, known here as Imlek, is only two weeks away. The whole city is getting decked out to celebrate the event on 25 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ADI WEDA

