Tenggerese hindus stand on the top of Mount Bromo, during the Melasti ceremony in Probolinggo, East Java Indonesia, 18 July 2019. EFE/EPA/FULLY HANDOKO

Tenggerese hindus pray at the temple on the desert of Mount Bromo, during the Melasti ceremony in Probolinggo, East Java Indonesia, 18 July 2019. EFE/EPA/FULLY HANDOKO

Tenggerese hindus walk to the temple on the desert of Mount Bromo, during the Melasti ceremony in Probolinggo, East Java Indonesia, 16 July 2019. EFE/EPA/FULLY HANDOKO

Tenggerese hindus walk to the temple on the desert of Mount Bromo, during the Melasti ceremony in Probolinggo, East Java Indonesia, 16 July 2019. EFE/EPA/FULLY HANDOKO

Tenggerese hindus wait for the ceremony at the temple on the desert of Mount Bromo, during the Melasti ceremony in Probolinggo, East Java Indonesia, 16 July 2019. EFE/EPA/FULLY HANDOKO

Tenggerese hindus walk to the temple on the desert of Mount Bromo, during the Melasti ceremony in Probolinggo, East Java Indonesia, 16 July 2019. EFE/EPA/FULLY HANDOKO

A Tenggerese boy carries a goat after thrown as an offering by Hindu worshippers at foot of Mount Bromo during the Yadnya Kasada Festival at crater of Mount Bromo in Probolinggo, East Java, Indonesia, 18 July 2019. EFE/EPA/FULLY HANDOKO

Tenggerese hindus walk to the temple on the desert of Mount Bromo, during the Melasti ceremony in Probolinggo, East Java Indonesia, 16 July 2019. EFE/EPA/FULLY HANDOKO

General view of the Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park, with Mount Bromo, n Probolinggo, Java, Indonesia, 17 July 2019. EFE/EPA/FULLY HANDOKO

Indonesian villagers try to catch offerings thrown by Tenggerese Hindu worshippers at the crater of Mount Bromo during the Yadnya Kasada Festival in Probolinggo, East Java, Indonesia, 18 July 2019. EFE/EPA/FULLY HANDOKO