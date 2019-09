A helicopter from Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency carries a bucket during a water-bombing operation to extinguish forest fires in Ogan Ilir, South Sumatera, Indonesia, 18 September 2019. EFE/EPA/MUHAMMAD FAJRI

Conservationists have rescued several highly-endangered orangutans from the path of devastating wildfires in Indonesia.

The flames have destroyed hundreds of thousands of hectares of forest in Sumatra and Borneo since they began in early September, the only place where the animals are found.