Livestock for sale ahead of the Eid-al-Adha festivity, at a market in Baghdad, Iraq, 07 July 2022. EFE-EPA/AHMED JALIL

Muslims attend the Eid al-Adha prayer at Nad Al Hammar Eid Musalla in the Gulf of Emirate of Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, 09 July 2022. EFE-EPA/ALI HAIDER

Muslims attend the Eid al-Adha prayer at Nad Al Hammar Eid Musalla in the Gulf of Emirate of Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, 09 July 2022. EFE-EPA/ALI HAIDER

Inflation and rising global prices because of the war in Ukraine have cast a shadow over this year's Eid al-Adha, leaving many Muslims in the Middle East unable to afford a lamb or any meat to mark the Feast of Sacrifice.

The holiday, the most important in the Islamic calendar, commemorates how the prophet Abraham offered his firstborn son to God.

In some Middle Eastern countries, especially those dependent on meat imports, people are suffering the consequences of an economic crisis that has been dragging on since the start of the pandemic in 2020 and has dampened the festive spirit normally associated with this time of year.

“We could not afford it, we came just to have a look and take photos with the sheep,” Ghaleb al-Dhamari, a 40-year-old Yemeni tells Efe at Sanaa’s main livestock market.

(...)