Spain international and Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta (C) next to Red Bull Formula 1 drivers Belgian Max Verstappen (R) and Australian Daniel Ricciardo (L), pose for the photographers during a sponsorship event in Barcelona, Spain, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Enric Fontcuberta

Spain international and Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta, who recently announced he is leaving the Catalan club, said here Thursday that he is still making up his mind about where he will play next season.

"It is not an economic issue, even though the offers I have received are very high in that sense, it is the style of football, the city, the conditions and everything I find wherever I go," Iniesta said at a sponsorship event in Barcelona, accompanied by Red Bull Formula 1 drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen.

"I have to move to a place where I can enjoy a similar situation to what I have had up until now. I also have to think about my family,'' he said.

While acknowledging that his departure will affect Barça, Iniesta said "the important thing is that each player on the starting lineup ... like (Philippe) Coutinho and Denis (Suarez) remain confident."

Iniesta, who turns 34 on Friday, joined the Barcelona organization as a 12-year-old, playing in the youth divisions and the B team before being promoted to the main squad in 2002.

He has won 31 titles with Barça.