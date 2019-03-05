Members of the samba school of the Grupo Especial Paraiso do Tuiuti take part in the traditional carnival parade at Marques de Sapucai sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, early Mar.5, 2019. The samba schools of the Rio de Janeiro Special Groups begin their parades on Sunday at the sambadrome, considered the main attraction of the carnival in Brazil and the greatest outdoor show in the world. EFE-EPA/ Antonio Lacerda

Brazilian soccer star Neymar Jr.(L) currently recovering from a serious foot injury, seated beside Brazilian pop artist Anitta (R) on Mar. 4, 2019, at Rio's Sambadrome on the second night of the so-called samba school special group parade, the top event of all of Brazil's carnivals, prior to return to Europe on Tuesday ahead of an upcoming Paris Saint Germain match he will be watching from the stands. EFE-EPA/Marcelo Sayao.

Members of the samba school of the Grupo Especial Estacao Primeira de Mangueira take part in the traditional carnival parade at Marques de Sapucai sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, early Mar. 5, 2019. The samba schools of the Rio de Janeiro Special Groups begin their parades on Sunday at the sambadrome, considered the main attraction of the carnival in Brazil and the greatest outdoor show in the world. EFE-EPA/ Marcelo Chello

Brazilian forward Neymar Jr, who has been recovering from an injury in Brazil, where he managed to catch a glimpse of the carnival celebrations, was set to return to Europe on Tuesday ahead of an upcoming Paris Saint Germain match that he would be watching from the stands.

French PSG player Neymar da Silva Santos Junior, also known as Neymar Jr, was authorized by his squad to seek treatment in Brazil after he sustained a serious injury in Jan.

"As part of the treatment of the injury of his right foot's fifth right metatarsal, PSG has decided to send Neymar Jr to Brazil for ten days," a PSG statement at the end of last month said, adding that he would be "accompanied by a medical team from the club."

Neymar was ruled out of play for 10 weeks after sustaining a serious right foot injury in minute 62 of PSG's 2-0 French Cup victory over Strasbourg on Jan. 23.

On Wednesday in the French capital Paris, Neymar would have to watch from the sidelines PSG's Champions League round of 16 return match against Manchester United, just as he did on Feb. 12 during the away match that PSG won 2-0 at Old Trafford.

After Neymar was authorized by PSG to continue his medical recovery in Brazil, he went to his beach house in Mangaratiba, a spa resort south of Rio de Janeiro, where he remained until last Friday.

Neymar was seen on Friday at the carnival celebrations in Salvador, the capital of the northeastern state of Bahia, and again on Monday at Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome.

At around midnight on Monday, Neymar and his entourage arrived at Rio's Sambadrome on the second night of the so-called samba school special group parade, the top event of all of Brazil's carnivals, considered the largest outdoor spectacle in the world.

Neymar's injury has forced him to renounce playing the Brazilian national team's preparatory matches prior to next June's America Cup, which Brazil will host.