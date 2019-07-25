A Thai inmate lights a torch on an altar during a sports day competition event at the Central Correctional Institution for Young Offenders in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, 25 July 2019. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai prison officers stand guard during a sports day competition event at the Central Correctional Institution for Young Offenders in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, 25 July 2019. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai inmates warm up to play volleyball during a sports day competition event at the Central Correctional Institution for Young Offenders in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, 25 July 2019. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A Thai prison officer stands guard next to an inmate marching band during a sports day competition event at the Central Correctional Institution for Young Offenders in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, 25 July 2019. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A Thai inmate walks with a portrait of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun during a sports day competition event at the Central Correctional Institution for Young Offenders in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, 25 July 2019. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai inmates from various prisons line up during a sports day competition event at the Central Correctional Institution for Young Offenders in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, 25 July 2019. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A Thai inmate warms up prior to competing in a boxing match during a sports day competition event at the Central Correctional Institution for Young Offenders in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, 25 July 2019. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai inmates compete in a boxing match during a sports day competition event at the Central Correctional Institution for Young Offenders in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, 25 July 2019. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A Thai prison officer stands guard during a sports day competition event at the Central Correctional Institution for Young Offenders in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, 25 July 2019. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai inmates from various prisons parade next to a prison guard during a sports day competition event at the Central Correctional Institution for Young Offenders in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, 25 July 2019. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai inmates play volleyball during a sports day competition event at the Central Correctional Institution for Young Offenders in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, 25 July 2019. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Inmates in Thailand on Thursday got active as part of sports day activities at the Central Correctional Institution for Young Offenders in Pathum Thani province.

Sports day takes place annually across several prisons as part of the Thai Department of Correction's rehabilitation program, offering those behind bars a chance to compete in boxing, soccer, volleyball or sepak takraw (kick volleyball).

The goal of the activities is to limit the development of diseases, drug abuse, violent behavior, as well as promote good mental and physical health.

A visual story by epa's Rungroj Yongrit