Inmates in Thailand on Thursday got active as part of sports day activities at the Central Correctional Institution for Young Offenders in Pathum Thani province.
Sports day takes place annually across several prisons as part of the Thai Department of Correction's rehabilitation program, offering those behind bars a chance to compete in boxing, soccer, volleyball or sepak takraw (kick volleyball).
The goal of the activities is to limit the development of diseases, drug abuse, violent behavior, as well as promote good mental and physical health.
A visual story by epa's Rungroj Yongrit