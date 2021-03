Medical staff working at the ICU at M'Boi Mirim in Sao Paolo, Brazil on 12 March 2021. EFE/FERNANDO BIZERRA

The intensive care unit at the M'Boi Mirim hospital in the suburbs of Sao Paulo looks like a warzone.

Legions of health staff are working at full tilt to attend an overwhelming number of Covoid-19 patients of all ages, a situation of life or death for many in the current global epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic — Brazil.EFE-EPA

