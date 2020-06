A father and his child rest in an isolation area for Covid-19 paediatric care at Hospital Posadas in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 28 May 2020 (issued 12 June 2020). EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

A medic treats a Covid-19 patient in an intensive care unit at Hospital Posadas in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 28 May 2020 (issued 12 June 2020). EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

A patient waits in the Shock Room at Hospital Posadas in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 28 May 2020 (issued 12 June 2020). EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

A medic carries out a Covid-19 test at Hospital Posadas in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 28 May 2020 (issued 12 June 2020). EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

A medic treats a Covid-19 patient in an intensive care unit at Hospital Posadas in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 28 May 2020 (issued 12 June 2020). EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Medics treat a patient in an intensive care unit at Hospital Posadas in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 4 June 2020 (issued 12 June 2020). EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

A nurse changes their protective clothing after treating a Covid-19 patient at Hospital Posadas in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 4 June 2020 (issued 12 June 2020). EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

A medic observes a Covid-19 patient through a glass screen in an intensive care unit at Hospital Posadas in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 28 May 2020 (issued 12 June 2020). EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Argentina’s biggest hospital has been admitting more Covid-19 patients every day, putting an increasing amount of pressure on health workers.

Hospital Posadas is on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, one of the main hotspots of infections in the country, and has a catchment area that is home to seven million people.EFE-EPA

cca/rb/jt