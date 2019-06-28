Chinese workers at the Jinling gold foil holding company in Nanjing have for over 60 years been melting down bars of gold to make foil that can be used in handicrafts. The company is one of the five largest gold foil production centers in the world. Its production accounts for more than 70 percent of the country's total and is sold to over 40 countries.
A Chinese worker uses gold foil to paste on the surface of flagon to make a gold foil handicraft in Jinling gold foil holding company in Nanjing, China's Jiangsu province, 28 June 2019. EPA/WU HONG
Chinese worker cuts gold foil to make gold foil products in Jinling gold foil holding company in Nanjing, China's Jiangsu province, 28 June 2019. EPA/WU HONG
Gold sits in a bowl to make gold foil in Jinling gold foil holding company in Nanjing, China's Jiangsu province, 28 June 2019. EPA/WU HONG
A Chinese worker casts the liquid gold to form the gold bars preparing to make gold foil in Jinling gold foil holding company in Nanjing, China's Jiangsu province, 28 June 2019. EPA/WU HONG
A Chinese worker smashes the gold bars preparing to make gold foil in Jinling gold foil holding company in Nanjing, China's Jiangsu province, 28 June 2019. EPA/WU HONG
Chinese workers stamping the gold bars preparing to make gold foil in Jinling gold foil holding company in Nanjing, China's Jiangsu province, 28 June 2019. EPA/WU HONG
A Chinese worker washes the gold bars preparing to make gold foil in Jinling gold foil holding company in Nanjing, China's Jiangsu province, 28 June 2019. EPA/WU HONG
Chinese worker uses a plume to move gold foil products in Jinling gold foil holding company in Nanjing, China's Jiangsu province, 28 June 2019. EPA/WU HONG
Chinese worker cuts gold foil to make gold foil products in Jinling gold foil holding company in Nanjing, China's Jiangsu province, 28 June 2019. EPA/WU HONG