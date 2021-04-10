Inside 'Lost golden city' discovered in Egypt's Luxor

Artefacts which are part archeological discovery named the 'Lost Golden City' in Luxor, Egypt, 10 April 2021. EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

Artefacts which are part archeological discovery named the 'Lost Golden City' are displayed in Luxor, Egypt, 10 April 2021. EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

Artefacts which are part archeological discovery named the 'Lost Golden City' in Luxor, Egypt, 10 April 2021. EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

An animal's skull and bones, artefacts which are part archeological discovery named the 'Lost Golden City' in Luxor, Egypt, 10 April 2021. EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

Artefacts which are part archeological discovery named the 'Lost Golden City' in Luxor, Egypt, 10 April 2021. EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

An archeological discovery named the 'Lost Golden City' in Luxor, Egypt, 10 April 2021. EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

Dr. Zahi Hawass stands inside an archeological discovery named the 'Lost Golden City' in Luxor, Egypt, 10 April 2021. EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

An archeological discovery named the 'Lost Golden City' in Luxor, Egypt, 10 April 2021. Egyptian archaeologists have discovered a 3,000 years old city in Luxor. EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

An Egyptian worker stands near an archeological discovery named the 'Lost Golden City' in Luxor, Egypt, 10 April 2021. EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

Artefacts which are part archeological discovery named the 'Lost Golden City' in Luxor, Egypt, 10 April 2021. EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

An Egyptian workers carries artefacts which are part archeological discovery named the 'Lost Golden City' in Luxor, Egypt, 10 April 2021. EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

Artefacts which are part archeological discovery named the 'Lost Golden City' in Luxor, Egypt, 10 April 2021. EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI