Egyptian archaeologists have discovered a 3,000 years old city in Luxor. A mission under Dr. Zahi Hawass found the remains in excavation works that started in September 2020.
The 'Lost City' has been described as the "largest administrative and industrial settlement in the era of the Egyptian empire on the western bank of Luxor".
The scientists believe the find dates back to the reign of Amenhotep III, and is thought to be used afterwards by Tutankhamun and Ay.
A visual story by EFE-EPA photographer KHALED ELFIQI