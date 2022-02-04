Three years after Game of Thrones came to a dramatic end, the world’s first studio tour of the epic fantasy series opens Friday in the small Northern Irish town of Banbridge.

Fans can expect a spectacular immersive experience with a display spanning 1,000 square meters of interactive images, costumes, props and much more at Linen Mill Studios, the filming location of HBOs smash hit series.

"It will blow the fans away, I'm absolutely certain of that. I was involved in the Game of Thrones series experience, which I thought was fantastic, but this blows it out of the water, everything that people will see during this studio tour, these were the outfits we used, those were the swords, the props, that was the set we walked on," says Northern Irish actor Ian Beattie, who plays the Sir Meryn Trant of the Royal Guard in the series.

(...)