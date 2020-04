People sit on a bench next to the Yangtze River, in Wuhan, China, 06 April 2020. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

A seller wearing a protective face mask passes to a customer a plastic bag with food over a security fence separating a residential area and a street in Wuhan, China, 07 April 2020. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

As residents of Wuhan prepare for an extended quarantine to be lifted on Wednesday, none of them could have imagined that their hometown would be at the heart of a deadly pandemic that has gripped the world

The central government imposed a lockdown on Wuhan and other cities in Hubei province on 23 January.EFE-EPA

