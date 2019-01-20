Spain's Carolina Marin in action against Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon during the women's singles final at the Badminton Perodua Malaysia Masters 2019 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon (top) in action against Spain's Carolina Marin during the women's singles final at the Badminton Perodua Malaysia Masters 2019 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon in action against Spain's Carolina Marin during the women's singles final at the Badminton Perodua Malaysia Masters 2019 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon beat Spanish badminton superstar Carolina Marin 21-9, 22-20 on Sunday, taking the Malaysia Masters final in just 42 minutes.

Heading into the final, Marin had won three of her last four matches against Intanon.

The Thai, seeded No. 6 in the tournament, dominated the match from the start, jumping to a quick 6-1 lead and never letting Marin back into the set.

Marin played better in the second set, grabbing a 10-7 lead before Intanon managed to tie it at 12-12.

The players went back and forth, with Marin making a huge push and going up 19-18.

Intanon, however, was not to be denied and she managed to edge Marin and take the title.

Intanon had a spectacular run in Malaysia, upsetting top-ranked Tai Tzu-ying, of Chinese Taipei, and defeating 18-year-old home-crowd favorite Goh Jin Wei, of Malaysia, 21-16, 21-16 in Saturday's second semifinal.

The Malaysia Masters is the first of the 2019 BWF World Tour's seven Super 500 events, a level of tournament that typically attracts most of the world's best players across five divisions - men's singles; women's singles; men's doubles; women's doubles; and mixed doubles.