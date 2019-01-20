Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon beat Spanish badminton superstar Carolina Marin 21-9, 22-20 on Sunday, taking the Malaysia Masters final in just 42 minutes.
Heading into the final, Marin had won three of her last four matches against Intanon.
The Thai, seeded No. 6 in the tournament, dominated the match from the start, jumping to a quick 6-1 lead and never letting Marin back into the set.
Marin played better in the second set, grabbing a 10-7 lead before Intanon managed to tie it at 12-12.
The players went back and forth, with Marin making a huge push and going up 19-18.
Intanon, however, was not to be denied and she managed to edge Marin and take the title.
Intanon had a spectacular run in Malaysia, upsetting top-ranked Tai Tzu-ying, of Chinese Taipei, and defeating 18-year-old home-crowd favorite Goh Jin Wei, of Malaysia, 21-16, 21-16 in Saturday's second semifinal.
The Malaysia Masters is the first of the 2019 BWF World Tour's seven Super 500 events, a level of tournament that typically attracts most of the world's best players across five divisions - men's singles; women's singles; men's doubles; women's doubles; and mixed doubles.