A street where a social housing project that integrates refugees with French people is situated in Paris, France, 7 October 2020. EFE/Ana Ayesa

A pair of residents living in a social housing project that integrates refugees with French people in Paris, France, 7 October 2020. EFE/Ana Ayesa

A community of refugees and French people of different ages, backgrounds and cultures will live together in the heart of Paris in a pioneering social housing initiative.

A group of 23 people will live for one year in the residence in the city’s central 1st arrondissement, which was inaugurated this week. EFE-EPA

aa/rb/jt