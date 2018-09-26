Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi celebrates with fans after converting a penalty against Fiorentina during a Serie A match at San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, on Tuesday, Sept. 25. EFE-EPA/Daniel Dal Zennaro

Inter Milan's Stefan de Vrij (L) challenges Federico Chiesa of Fiorentina during a Serie A match on Tuesday, Sept. 25, at San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy. EFE-EPA/Daniel Dal Zennaro

Danilo d'Ambrosio (C) of Inter Milan scores a goal against Fiorentina during a Serie A match on Tuesday, Sept. 25, at San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy. EFE-EPA/Daniel Dal Zennaro

Mauro Icardi got his first goal of the 2018-2019 Serie A season and assisted on another here Tuesday to lead Inter Milan 2-1 over Fiorentina.

Fiorentina were the more dynamic side in the early going at Milan's San Siro and only the post stopped them taking the lead on a strike by Kevin Mirallas, while Giovanni Simeone was denied in the 27th minute by Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic.

The match looked set to end the first half scoreless until the referee awarded Inter a penalty in the 45th minute after spotting a hand ball by Fiorentina's Victor Hugo.

Icardi stepped to the spot and converted for his 11th career goal against Fiorentina.

The visitors pulled level in the 53rd minute when what looked like a harmless shot from distance by Federico Chiesa deflected off Inter defender Milan Skriniar and into the net.

Fiorentina dominated for the next 20 minutes and seemed likely to leave San Siro with at least a point until Danilo d'Ambrosio scored for Inter in the 78th minute after a give-and-go with Icardi.

The outcome leaves each of the two clubs with 10 points from six matches, but Fiorentina sit ahead of Inter in fourth place by virtue of better goal difference.