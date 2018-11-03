Inter Milan's players celebrate their victory at the end of the Italian Serie A soccer match between Inter and Genoa at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in Milan, Italy, Nov. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

Inter Milan's Joao Mario (R) gives his team a 4-0 lead during an Italian serie A soccer match between Inter and Genoa at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, Nov. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

Inter Milan's Roberto Gagliardini gives his team a 1-0 lead during an Italian serie A soccer match between Inter and Genoa at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, Nov. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

Inter Milan thrashed Genoa 5-0 in Serie A 11th-round action here Saturday to stretch its current winning streak in the Italian league to seven matches.

Inter's midfielders contributed mightily to their side's home win at San Siro by notching four goals, with Roberto Gagliardini opening the scoring with a close-range shot 14 minutes into the match.

Just two minutes later, forward Matteo Politano took advantage of a Genoa defender's mistake and entered the box to score the second goal with an accurate shot.

Inter kept pressing forward in the first half, while the visitors fought in vain to narrow the gap.

Gagliardini struck again when he netted the third goal just four minutes into the second half after Genoa goalkeeper Andrei Radu had made a diving save.

Midfielder Joao Mario netted the fourth goal with a shot from the edge of the area in second-half stoppage time, while reserve midfielder Radja Nainggolan scored the fifth goal in the waning seconds with a header off a cross sent in from the right side.

With the win, Inter has climbed into second in Serie A with 25 points, just ahead of third-placed Napoli on goal differential. The Naples club thrashed Empoli 5-1 at the start of Serie A Matchday 11 action on Friday.

Inter continues to chase seven-time defending champion Juventus, which leads the Serie A standings with 28 points and is set to host Cagliari later on Saturday.

After failing to win for the fifth straight time in Serie A, Genoa is currently in the 11th position with 14 points.