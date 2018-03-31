Lazio's Ciro Immobile celebrates after giving his team a 4-2 lead in an Italian Serie A soccer match between SS Lazio and Benevento Calcio at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy, March 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI

Lazio's Ciro Immobile gives his team a 1-0 lead during an Italian Serie A soccer match between SS Lazio and Benevento Calcio at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy, March 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI

Inter's Mauro Icardi celebrates after scoring a goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Hellas Verona FC at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in Milan, Italy, March 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERTO BREGANI

Inter Milan's Argentine forward Mauro Icardi scored a brace during the 3-0 shut-out win over Verona on Saturday, while Lazio prevailed in a 6-2 goal fest against Benevento, with Luis Alberto of Spain getting one goal and two assists in the 30th round of Serie A.

Taking advantage of Roma's 1-1 draw against Bologna earlier in the day, Inter was looking to narrow the gap in the league table, scoring twice in the first 13 minutes of the game.

Icardi got his team on the scoreboard just 38 seconds into the first half, off a powerful throw-in by Ivan Perisic, who managed to double the score in the 13th minute, nicely controlling a long pass by Marcelo Brozovic to find the back of the net for the ninth time this season.

Four minutes after the intermission, Icardi struck again, seizing on a low cross that the Verona defenders failed to clear.

After the win, Inter, in the fourth spot with 58 points, moved to within two points of third-place Roma, while Verona holds the 19th and second-to-last spot in the Serie A table with 22 points.

Elsewhere, Benevento's game plan was ruined early in the first half as goalkeeper Christian Puggioni was sent off in the seventh minute.

Short-handed Benevento conceded their first goal 12 minutes later to Ciro Immobile, who blasted a close-range shot that found the back of the net.

However, the bottom team in Serie A refused to throw in the towel, not only drawing level in the 23rd minute on a free kick by Danilo Cataldi, but also taking the lead in the 51st minute thanks to Guilherme Costa Marques.

Lazio responded ruthlessly, scoring two goals in an eight-minute stretch; first from Felipe Caicedo, then Stefan De Vrji gave Inter the lead, both off Alberto's assists.

The home side then went on to score three more times; Immobile's 36th goal of the season, followed by Lucas Leiva and Luis Alberto, from 12-yards out.

After the win, Lazio holds the fifth position with 57 points, just one point behind Inter, while Benevento conceded their 25th league defeat so far.

Fiorentina, meanwhile, prevailed 2-0 over Crotone, earning their fourth win in a row.

Giovanni Simeone opened the scoring in the third minute, ending his goalless drought dating back to Jan. 5, while Federico Chiesa sealed the win in the 62nd minute.

In other Serie A action, Torino defeated Cagliari 4-0, Genoa played to a 1-1 draw against SPAL and Atalanta prevailed over Udinese 2-0.