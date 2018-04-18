Inter Milan coach Luciano Spalletti gestures from the touchline during a Serie A match against Cagliari on Tuesday, April 17, in Milan, Italy. EFE-EPA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi celebrates after scoring a goal against Cagliari during a Serie A match on Tuesday, April 17, in Milan, Italy. EFE-EPA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Cagliari's Andrea Cossu steps over Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic during a Serie A match on Tuesday, April 17, in Milan, Italy. EFE-EPA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Inter Milan pounded Cagliari 4-0 here Tuesday to take provisional possession of third place in Serie A.

The hosts opened the scoring just three minutes into the contest at the San Siro as Joao Cancelo scored his first goal with Inter, catching Cagliari keeper Alessio Cragno off-guard.

Inter should have led 3-0 by half-time, but Yann Karamoh failed to convert from close range and Cragno delivered a great stop on Rafinha Alcantara.

The second goal came shortly after the re-start, a strike by Inter captain Mauro Icardi in the 49th minute. The Argentine's personal best 25th goal of the Serie A campaign brings him within range of league scoring leader Ciro Immobile, who has 27.

Marcelo Brozovic settled the matter with a goal in the 60th minute and Ivan Perisic after a fourth in the final seconds of regulation.

Inter climb to 63 points, two points ahead of both Roma and Lazio, who will be action Wednesday against Genoa and Fiorentina, respectively.

Cagliari have just 32 points, a mere five above the drop zone.