Damien Magrou, spokesman for the International Legion, a body of foreign volunteers integrated into the Ukrainian Army, poses during an interview, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on 16 June 2022. EFE/Orlando Barria

International volunteers are putting their life on the line to join Ukraine’s resistance against the Russian invasion.



The International Legion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, set up by president Volodymr Zelenskyy shortly after Moscow launched its offensive, has drawn comparisons with the International Brigades who fought for Republican Spain during the Civil War. EFE



ll/mp/jt