The president of the International Olympic Committee Thursday traveled to North Korea, following an invitation by Pyongyang in January.
Thomas Bach boarded North Korean state airline Air Koryo to Pyongyang from Beijing's Capital International Airport, along with 10 other IOC officials, local news agency Yonhap reported.
The visit has not been confirmed by Pyongyang or by the IOC, so the agenda or the duration of Bach's visit is still unclear.
The IOC president had expressed his intention to travel to the Asian country after the PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games in South Korea, where athletes from both Koreas had marched under one flag and had led to a recent thaw in relations between the two neighbors.
Pyongyang, during negotiations held in January with Seoul and the IOC for their participation in the Olympic Games, had invited Bach to visit the country.