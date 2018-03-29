International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach (C) watches the figure skating pairs free program event with North Korea's Ryom Tae-ok (L) and Kim Ju-sik (R) at Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangneung, during the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics, South Korea, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Thomas Bach (L), president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Kim Yong Chol (top right), vice chairman of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party Central Committee, Ivanka Trump (C), U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter, South Korean President Moon Jae-in during the Closing Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, Pyeongchang county, South Korea, Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Thomas Bach (L), president of IOC (International Olympic Committee), speaks after receiving an honorary citizenship from Seoul mayor Park Won-Soon (not pictured) at the City Hall in Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The president of the International Olympic Committee Thursday traveled to North Korea, following an invitation by Pyongyang in January.

Thomas Bach boarded North Korean state airline Air Koryo to Pyongyang from Beijing's Capital International Airport, along with 10 other IOC officials, local news agency Yonhap reported.

The visit has not been confirmed by Pyongyang or by the IOC, so the agenda or the duration of Bach's visit is still unclear.

The IOC president had expressed his intention to travel to the Asian country after the PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games in South Korea, where athletes from both Koreas had marched under one flag and had led to a recent thaw in relations between the two neighbors.

Pyongyang, during negotiations held in January with Seoul and the IOC for their participation in the Olympic Games, had invited Bach to visit the country.