President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach (C) waves the Olympic Flag next to Mayors of PyeongChang (L) and Beijing (R) during the Closing Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, Pyeongchang county, South Korea, Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

The International Olympic Committee announced Tuesday that seven countries have declared their interest in hosting 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

The IOC said in a statement that Austria's Graz, Canada's Calgary, Japan's Sapporo, Sweden's Stockholm, Italy's Cortina d'Ampezzo, Turin and Milan, Switzerland's Sion and Turkey's Erzurum had submitted letters to compete for the event.

"I warmly welcome the National Olympic Committees'and cities' interest in hosting the Olympic Winter Games. The IOC has turned the page with regard to Olympic candidatures," IOC President Thomas Bach said in a statement.

"Our goal is not just to have a record number of candidates, but ultimately it is to select the best city to stage the best Olympic Winter Games for the best athletes of the world," he added.

The seven bidders are to go on with a dialogue phase before the IOC would elect a host city in Sept. 2019.

Meanwhile, United States Olympic Committee has shown interest in hosting 2030 Olympic Games.