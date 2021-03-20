Potted plants for Nowruz are for sale at a street market for Nowruz, the Persian New Year holiday, in Tehran, Iran, 18 March 2021. EFE-EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

A traditional table is set, including seven items all starting with the letter 'sin' in the Persian alphabet, ahead of New Year celebrations in Tehran, Iran, 20 March 2021. EFE-EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iran brought in the New Year on Saturday but the coronavirus pandemic, the economic crisis as a result of the United States sanctions and political uncertainty have cast a long shadow over celebrations to mark the start of the 15th century on the Persian calendar.

The traditional family visits, gift exchanges and spending on new clothes that normally mark Iran’s most important non-Islamic celebration have been kept, but with certain limitations imposed by the economic crisis and restrictions to avoid a fourth coronavirus wave. EFE-EPA