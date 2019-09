An exhibition of drones on display at the Islamic Revolution and Holy Defense Museum in Tehran, Iran, 25 September, 2019. EFE/Artemis Razmipour

Iran has exhibited drones that were shot down or captured by its security forces in a public show of strength.

The remains of 10 unmanned aircraft, mostly deployed by the United States, were displayed as trophies to show the country’s military power to the West.