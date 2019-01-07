Fans of Iran cheer during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group D soccer match between Iran and Yemen in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 07, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Goalkeeper of Yemen, Saoud Al-Sowadi, concedes a goal during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group D soccer match between Iran and Yemen in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 07, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Iran captian, Ashkan Dejagah (C), celebrates a goal against Yemen during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group D soccer match between Iran and Yemen in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 07, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

Iran's national soccer team routed Yemen 5-0 here Monday in the opening match for both teams in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

With the win at Abu Dhabi's Mohammad Bin Zayed Stadium, the three-time Asian Cup champions take the early lead in Group D with three points, while debutants Yemen are fourth.

The other two teams in Group D, Iraq and Vietnam, will square off Tuesday at Zayed Sports City Stadium here.

Mehdi Taremi opened the scoring for Iran 12 minutes into the game, firing home after Yemen keeper Saoud al-Sowadi failed to clear the ball after stopping Sardar Azmoun's strike from outside the area.

Al-Sowadi doubled Iran's lead 11 minutes later on an own goal, as a free kick by Iran captain and midfielder Ashkan Dejagah bounced from the left post to the keeper's body and then into the net.

Taremi got his second of the night in the 25th minute with a remarkable header off a cross from Ramin Rezaeian.

Azmoun made it 4-0 for Iran in the 53rd minute with an assist from Taremi following a corner kick, and sub Saman Ghoddos added a fifth goal.

Earlier in the day, China topped Kyrgyzstan 2-1 and South Korea defeated Philippines 1-0 in the Group C encounters.