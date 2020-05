Iranian women, most wearing face masks and protective gloves, take part in an Eid-al Fitr prayer ceremony in Tehran, Iran, 24 May 2020. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iranians held massive collective prayers on Sunday to celebrate Eid, the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, amid social distancing measures including masks and gloves.

Group prayers had been canceled in the country for almost three months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, although this restriction was recently lifted in low-risk areas and for special ceremonies.