Men pray at the Ali al-Akbar shrine during Ramadan in Tehran, Iran. EFE/Jaime Leon

During three nights of the Muslim month of Ramadan, devout Iranians stay up all night to pray to God to grant them a good future and make their wishes come true.

Laylat al-Qadr, or the Night of Destiny, is observed three times during the holy month of fasting in Iran, commemorating the night when God revealed the first verses of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad.

God promised to accept all prayers and forgive all sins during those nights, exhorting the faithful to intensely worship.

(...)