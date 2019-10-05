Singer Tom Araya (L) and guitar player Gary Holt (R) of the heavy metal band Slayer perform on stage during the Rock in Rio 2019 music festival, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Oct.4, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA

Rudolf Schenker (L) and Matthias Jabs (R), members of the German band Scorpions, perform on stage during the Rock in Rio 2019 music festival, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Oct.4, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA

Klaus Meine (L) and Matthias Jabs (R), members of the German band Scorpions, perform on stage during the Rock in Rio 2019 music festival, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Oct.4, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA

The iconic heavy metal British band, Iron Maiden, enthralled the crowd at Rock in Rio music festival with a two-hour performance on Friday.

It was the first day in four years to be fully dedicated to heavy metal music at the festival. EFE-EPA