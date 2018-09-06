Real Madrid and Spanish national team midfielder Isco Alarcon said Thursday that his professional team, Los Blancos, were able to overcome the departure of Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Juventus during the summer transfer window.

During a press conference ahead of La Roja's upcoming national clashes in the UEFA Nations League, Isco said Real Madrid forwards Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema have improved after Ronaldo's departure.

"Obviously, Cris (Ronaldo) is an extraordinary player who secured the team 50 goals per season, but we know how soccer is, if we win people will say that we do not miss him and, if we lose, then we are missing him," Isco told the press.

Isco noted the improvement he and his collogues have made under new head coach Julen Lopetegui.

"Now, we play very well as a team. There are players that last year did not score as many goals as they are (scoring now). For now we do not miss him (Ronaldo), but we have just started (the season). I wish we continue the same way and I (hope) it goes well with him in Juve," Isco said.