Abdul Rehman, a resident of Rawalpindi, an neighboring city to Islamabad, prays together with a young man to "reimpose the power of Islam" in the open ground where bricks rest in the now paralyzed temple works on July 9, 2020 in Islamabad. EFE/JAIME LEÓN

Remains of the wall that was to surround the Hindu temple and which was destroyed by Islamists on July 9, 2020 in Islamabad. EFE/JAIME LEÓN

Lal Chand Malhi, Hindu Member of Parliament of Pakistan's Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) ruling party, poses under portraits of Pakistani President Arif Alvi; the country's founder, Mohamed Ali Jinnah, and the prime minister, Imran Khan, on July 9, 2020 in Islamabad. EFE/JAIME LEÓN

The first Hindu temple in the Pakistani capital, hailed by the government as a sign of religious tolerance, has now turned into a symbol of intolerance and discrimination after the shrine's construction was halted amid pressure from Islamist groups in the Muslim-majority country.

The government of Prime Minister Imran Khan had pledged to finance the construction of the Shri Krishna Mandir, or Krishna temple, and a foundation stone was laid at the end of last month. EFE-EPA