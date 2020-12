10-year-old swimmer Ismail Zulfic during a trining session at the Spid sporting club for children with disabilities in Sarajevo . EFE/Velija Hasanbegovic

Ismail Zulfic, 10, was born without arms but with an innate sporting talent and a tenacity that has seen him become a champion swimmer and a star in his native Bosnia and Herzegovina.

This December he was named sportsperson of the year in his country after receiving 20,000 votes from the public in an annual award organized by local newspaper, Nezavisne novine.EFE-EPA

Nh-sn/jt