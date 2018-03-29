Hyeon Chung of South Korea in action against John Isner of the US during a men's quarterfinal round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, March 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Big-serving American John Isner cruised to a surprisingly routine 6-1, 6-4 victory Wednesday afternoon over promising South Korean player Hyeon Chung to book the first men's singles semi-final berth at this year's Miami Open.

The 23rd-ranked Chung had won all 26 of his service games at this hard-court event through three matches, but he struggled on serve against an opponent who is one of the least-effective returners on the ATP World Tour among players ranked in the top 100.

On Wednesday, Isner jumped out to a two-break lead in the first set when the 21-year-old South Korean lost his serve in both the fourth and sixth games.

Chung lost his serve just once in five opportunities in the second set, but that was more than enough for Isner.

The 6-foot-10 (2.08-meter) American was unstoppable on serve throughout the contest, putting in 71 percent of his first serves, striking 13 aces and winning all but one of his 32 first-serve points.

The 17th-ranked Isner only had to play 13 second-serve points, winning slightly less than half of them, and saved the lone break point he faced during the one-hour, eight-minute match.

Chung, for his part, put in 63 percent of his first serves (higher than his 52-week average) but he managed to win just 66 percent of his first-serve points and only 41 percent of his second-serve points.

Although the 32-year-old Isner has far more experience than the South Korean, the dominant display by the American was unexpected considering the two players' performances thus far this year.

Chung came into the match with a record of 18-6 in 2018, having reached at least the quarter-finals in six of his first seven events and racked up the second-most wins on the ATP World Tour after Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro (20).

Isner, by contrast, had won just five matches in 2018 prior to Wednesday, three of them in Miami.

One of his losses this year came against Chung at an Australian Open tune-up event in Auckland, New Zealand, although after Wednesday's victory the American has a 3-1 edge in their career head-to-head.

Next up for Isner in Friday's men's singles semi-finals will be the winner of a Wednesday night quarter-final match pitting Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro against Canada's Milos Raonic.

Isner is two wins away from his first-ever title at the ATP World Tour Masters 1000 level.