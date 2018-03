Marin Cilic of Croatia reacts against John Isner of the US during a fourth round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, March 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

United States tennis player John Isner on Tuesday won an upset victory over second-seeded Marin Cilic of Croatia in the Miami Open round of 16, advancing to the quarterfinals.

The 14th-seeded Isner needed one hour and 27 minutes to beat Cilic 7-6 (0), 6-3.

In the quarterfinals, the US player is scheduled to play Hyeon Chung of South Korea, who on Tuesday defeated Portugal's Joao Sousa 6-4, 6-3.