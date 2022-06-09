A Palestinian elderly woman protester holds up a Palestinian flag during the clahses near the border between Israel and Gaza Strip, in the eastern Gaza Strip, 21 August 2021. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

With the Israeli-Palestinian conflict constantly simmering and often boiling over into bloody violence, Israel has identified a new enemy in the form of the Palestinian national flag, an opponent that does have a name, political affiliation or weaponry, but which does carry enormous symbolic weight.

The first major incident took place in Jerusalem on May 13, when the Israeli police kicked and beat Palestinians waving the flag at the funeral of Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank.

