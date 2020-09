Palestinian man performs a coronavirus test at the Magen David Adom position in East Jerusalem's, 06 September 2020. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Palestinians wearing face masks pass the Damascus gate of Jerusalem's Old City, 06 September 2020. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

More than 1,000 empty chairs remember those who have died from Covid-19 in Rabin Square, Tel Aviv, Israel, 7 September 2020. EFE/EPA/Standing Together

More than 1,000 empty chairs were positioned in central Tel Aviv on Monday to remember Israel’s Covid-19 victims.

It came amid calls for government accountability and demands for a commission of inquiry into alleged mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.EFE-EPA

