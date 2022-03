A view of the former 'Putin Pub' after its owners modified the name to 'Pub' following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Jerusalem, Israel. EFE/ Joan Mas Autonell

'Putin Pub', a popular bar among Jerusalem's Russian-speaking community, has been stripped of its name since Russia's invasion of Ukraine shook the world.

Nestled in Jerusalem's downtown Yafa Street, the bar’s sign was changed to 'Pub' on February 24, after its anti-war owners set out to distance themselves from Russian president Vladimir Putin’s views and actions.

"We changed the name as a political statement," co-owner Leon Teterin tells Efe.

(...)