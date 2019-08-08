Doves fly over Hayarkon Street with the background of buildings designed in the International Style as part of the 'White City' Bauhaus ensemble in Tel Aviv, Israel, 10 January 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR SULTAN

A view of a building on Ruppin Street designed in the International Style as part of the 'White City' Bauhaus ensemble in Tel Aviv, Israel, 10 January 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR SULTAN

A view of Polishock House, 1934 by architects Shlomo Lysakovsky and Jacob Orenstein on Allenby Street, designed in the International Style as part of the 'White City' Bauhaus ensemble in Tel Aviv, Israel, 10 January 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR SULTAN

A view of stairs inside a building in Shpinoza street in the International Style as part of the 'White City' Bauhaus ensemble in Tel Aviv, Israel, 31 December 2018.EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR SULTAN

A view of the 'Boat House' on Levanda Street designed by Shimon Hamadi Levi in 1934 in International Style in Tel Aviv, Israel, 31 December 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR SULTAN

A view of the Liebling House that was built in 1938 by architect Dov Carmi, now being renewed as an initiative of the German government and the municipality of Tel Aviv to becomes a public center for International Style in Tel Aviv, Israel, 17 December 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR SULTAN

A view of a building in Florentine neighborhood designed in the International Style as part of the 'White City' Bauhaus ensemble in Tel Aviv, Israel, 1 January 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR SULTAN

A view on the renewed house at Montefiore Street from 1920 designed by architect Isaac Schwartz in the International Style as part of the 'White City' Bauhaus ensemble in Tel Aviv, Israel, 10 December 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR SULTAN

A view of Recanati House designed by architects Shlomo Liskowski and Jacob Orenstein in 1935 in the International Style as part of the 'White City' Bauhaus ensemble in Tel Aviv, Israel, 31 December 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR SULTAN

A view of a round window in a building in Judith Boulevard by architect Meir Tzeder, 1936 designed in the International Style as part of the 'White City' Bauhaus ensemble in Tel Aviv, Israel, 10 January 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR SULTAN

Normally associated with its long sandy beaches, festive atmosphere and a thriving LGBT scene, Tel Aviv is also home to some 4,000 buildings that were designed and built by European Jews nearly a centenary ago in the Bauhaus minimalist style.

The Bauhaus art movement left its mark in Israel 90 years ago, and as the style marks its 100th anniversary the utilitarian aesthetic continues to thrive as the iconic art movement enjoys a resurgence.

"During the 30s and 40s, Jews from Germany had to leave the country and came to Palestine," Micha Gross, director of the Bauhaus Centre in Tel Aviv told Efe.

Tel Aviv is a fairly young city and was established in 1909, ten years before Walter Gropius pioneered the Bauhaus style, which literally means "building house".

The "White City" is a sprawling architectural gem of whitewashed buildings in a simple modernist style which was adapted by architects to the extreme climate of the city, and has since been named by UNESCO Wolrd Heritage Site.

"The main characteristics of Tel Aviv, the center, has been constructed in the 1930s and 40s, including railways, schools, synagogues, factories.

"The whole city has been constructed in the unique International Style, and that's why Tel Aviv got a World Heritage label, as it is something unique and special that does not exist in every place," Gross, who organizes tourist trails of the world's largest Bauhaus complex, continued.

The rise of the German Nazi Regime in 1933 forced the Bauhaus School to close and an exodus of many of its graduates arrived in Israel.

The boom of Jewish migrants arriving from the continent propelled the rapid growth of International Style buildings which adopted a distinct Israeli style such as replacing vast grassed areas for recessed windows to keep spaces cool.

Some of the most renowned architects to transform the city were Ukrainians Dov Karmi, Zeev Rechter and Genia Averbuch.

Richard Kauffman and Erich Mendelsohn, from Germany, were key contributors and Arieh Sharon is one of Israel's most celebrated architects, a disciple of Gropius and the brains behind two of the city's main hospitals.

The Bauhaus style has now become an icon of Israel's origins and roots and has since started to appear in other parts of the country.

"The modernist movement was a democratic movement and a positivist movement and it is part of our history and tradition.

"It is of huge importance to guard it and to show the generations today that in the 1930s and 40s there were people with a laicistic (secular) view of life and they are actually the grandfather's of our nation," Gross mused.

Gentrification, in part due to the rapid demographic and economic growth of Israel, has radically transformed the city but the "White City" has remained intact thanks to both its UNESCO status, a preservation law and extensive investment to protect the bleached buildings.

"The preservation law means they are preserved.

"You cannot destroy them.

"And if you do restoration works you have to do it with the municipality to guard them for preservation," Gross explained.

After a great many of the buildings were left to deteriorate, the Tel Aviv municipal government passed a law in 2009 to refurbish some 1,000 houses.

Since then investors have taken an interest in the Bauhaus hub and more and more people are flocking to the city center to live.

The German government penned an agreement with Tel Aviv in 2015 to invest 2.8 million euros ($3.21 million) in the city to preserve the White City.EFE-EPA

